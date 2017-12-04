Rapper who befriended 81-year-old while playing Words With Friends flies to meet her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The online game Words with Friends is being credited with starting an unlikely friendship.

Spencer is a 22-year-old New York rapper who goes by the stage name "High Class Filth."

Roz is an 81-year-old woman who lives in a retirement community in Florida.

The pair met last summer when they were randomly paired up on Words with Friends, an online game that is similar to Scrabble. Since then, they have played more than 300 games.

Pastor Amy Butler, of the Riverside Church in Manhattan, helped Spencer arrange a trip to Florida to meet Roz, according to the Miami Herald.

She’s 86 & lives in a retirement community in Florida. He’s 22 and lives in Harlem. They met online playing #wordswithfriends. Tomorrow they’ll meet in person. I get to be there. #relationshipschangeus pic.twitter.com/xNJjK3ga6H — Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 1, 2017

On Friday, Spencer and Pastor Butler traveled more than 1,000 miles to Florida, so Spencer could finally meet Roz in person. Butler, who mistakenly added a few years to Roz's age, later tweeted the octogenarian's reaction to the error:

I've been soundly corrected: Roz's age is actually 81, not 86. She says adding 5 years at her stage of life is not a joke! Love this story, @Filth800 #relationshipschangeus https://t.co/O8L7qv5Ct0 — Amy Butler (@PastorAmyTRC) December 3, 2017

Spencer tweeted photos with Roz -- and his post now has more than one million likes on Twitter.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

Even "Words with Friends" is loving these photos.

They tweeted, "We can’t get enough of this! Amazing. Thank you for sharing your story with us."