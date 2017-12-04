Perfect weather conditions freeze beautiful Maroon Lake in Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — The images look like shots straight out of a movie. Maroon Lake, at the base of the Maroon Bells in Aspen, has frozen over, much to the delight of skaters.



The unusual phenomenon, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer, occurred because Aspen has seen very little snow but the atmosphere has remained cold and dry, creating perfect conditions to smoothly freeze the lake.

These pictures were snapped at the lake as skaters enjoyed the rare opportunity, even bringing along equipment to play hockey.