Mountain snow and Denver wind today

COLORADO – Snow continues in the Central & Northern Mountains today before ending this afternoon/tonight, 1-4″ of accumulation at the ski areas (plus 70mph gusts above treeline). Mostly dry in the Southern Mountains. Drier but windy in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins today with 20-45mph gusts. Highs in the 30s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Winds relax.

Two more cold fronts are lined-up for Colorado. The first hits on Wednesday and the 2nd hits on Thursday afternoon. Both fronts look minor but could deliver some very light mountain snow and gusty winds. They will lock in colder highs in the 30s and 40s this week.

Right now the weekend is looking dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s to near 60.

