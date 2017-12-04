× Llama on the loose in Fort Collins since June captured

FORT COLLINS — A llama that’s been on the loose in Larimer County since June has been captured.

The llama had been hanging around the Bobcat Ridge Natural Area.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” joked Diane Sickles, who noticed the llama over the summer.

The llama, who Sickles nicknamed ‘Louise’, was ultimately captured in the parking lot of the Bobcat Ridge Natural Area Sunday morning by local rangers.

“It’s been kind of a fun story,” said Karl Manderbach with the city of Fort Collins.

At this point, Rangers still don’t know who owns the llama.

If you have any information regarding its owner, you’re asked to contact the city of Fort Collins at 970-416-2815 or 970-416-2147.