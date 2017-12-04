Lakewood King Soopers closed in search for reported armed person

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A King Soopers store was closed Monday as officers searched for a possible armed person, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. on a call from a person who said they were being chased into the store at 1555 Quail St. by a man with a gun.

The store was closed, and cleared of customers and employees. Officers swept the store but no one with a gun was found.

No injuries have been reported, no shots have been fired and no arrests have been made.