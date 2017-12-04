Investigators held under gag order in missing Bailey teen case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, CO— A Colorado community now left concerned and confused as 17-year-old Maggie Long has been missing for three days. A gag order has been placed Monday morning over all law enforcement involved with the case.

Residents in Bailey are fearing for their safety and wondering where Long could be.

“Usually when they do that, that’s not good. Good things don’t come from that,” said Rick Craven, Bailey resident.

Investigators can’t release any information about the case as a gag order was issued Monday by the 11th Judicial District.

“That kind of bothers me, I don’t know what’s going on and I’d like to know, and soon,” said Craven.

Long was reported missing Friday by friends and family when she did not show up to a concert at her school.

Investigators then reported a case of arson inside her Bailey home on Friday evening. It was unclear from investigators if anyone was found inside, Long’s car was still at the residence.

A local church is now offering a safe place where students can go and talk about their grief.

“This is one of the more profound moments of their life and our door is open and will be open,” said Jay Vonesh, Youth Pastor, Platte Canyon Community Church.

Pastor Vonesh is welcoming all students to the church to reflect, he will offer prayers and a message of hope to those who gather.

“I anticipate some kids would be numb and some will be all talked out and don’t want to talk and just want some space, some folks just looking to be outside the school atmosphere,” said Vonesh.

The Platte Canyon Community Church will open their doors from 2:30 PM to 8:00 PM this week.