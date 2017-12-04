‘I’m not concerned:’ Vance Joseph talks job security after 8th straight loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vance Joseph continues to face criticism after his team continued their longest losing streak in 50 years with a blowout loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

On Monday, the New York Giants (2-10) cleaned house firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. The move left many wondering if Joseph will be one and done in Denver.

But despite fans calling for his job, Joseph said on Monday that his focus is on the team – not his future.

“I’m not concerned about that. I’m concerned about one thing and that’s the Jets on Sunday,” Joseph said. “I’ve been in the league a long time. I’m not concerned about that.”

Sunday’s 35-9 loss was the Broncos’ eighth consecutive loss, continuing their longest skid since they lost nine in a row in 1967. The losing streak has left many Broncos fans frustrated.

We asked Broncos fans on the FOX31 Facebook page what they would tell the head coach – and fans had strong opinions with most saying that he needs to go while others think it’s all part of the learning curve and that he needs more time.

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy earlier this season following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense has struggled this season with three quarterbacks and constant turnovers.

Bill Musgrave was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace McCoy. Joseph said on Monday that he believes he has done a “good job” since taking over.

“I think he’s done fine. He’s a smart guy and he’s a great guy. He’s a great teacher of offensive football as far as quarterback play,” Joseph said. “He’s done good with our quarterbacks, but coaches coach and players play. We have to continue to make plays, continue to block better, throw the ball better and catch the ball better.”

At 3-9, the Broncos are assured of their first losing season since 2010 when they went 4-12 and coach Josh McDaniels was fired late in the year. The Broncos are also set to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Since Pat Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984, the team has never fired a head coach after a single season.

Following the loss, Joseph told the team that their motto this week is “no surviving.”

“The message was we don’t want to just survive this next month,” Joseph said. “We want to push forward and keep working and studying. Keep pushing details and trying to win football games.”

“We don’t want guys just showing up to work and just checking boxes. We want to go to work and push this team into a positive area,” Joseph said.