High winds knock down trees, poles, cut power to thousands

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Strong winds toppled trees and poles across the Denver metro area on Monday morning, and cut power to thousands of customers.

About 3,000 Xcel Energy customers lost power in the Englewood and Littleton areas about 6:30 a.m.

At Broadway and Hampden Avenue, at least one power pole was leaning because of the strong winds. A tornado siren was on top of the pole.

Xcel crews were marking poles that need to be repaired. Poles also fell over near South Santa Fe Drive and West Belleview Avenue in Littleton.

Power was restored to the area by 8 a.m.

Another outage was reported about 8 a.m. More than 3,000 customers also lost power near East Alameda Avenue and South Quebec Street, affecting residents and businesses in Aurora and Denver.

Xcel said it hoped to have power restored by 10 a.m. to the area.

A large tree fell over onto two vehicles in a driveway near South Moline Street and East Kentucky Avenue in Aurora. No injuries were reported.