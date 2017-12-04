Heartbreak Ridge next week will test patience

COLORADO – I’m forecasting one more small snowfall on Thursday/Friday of this week then a significant ridge of high pressure builds in that may last through all of next week. I’m calling it “Heartbreak Ridge”.

What is Heartbreak Ridge?

I’m reminded of the 1986 movie “Heartbreak Ridge” starring Clint Eastwood as Marine Sergeant Tom Highway. It was his way or the highway. In this case the atmosphere is playing the role of Sgt. Highway.

What does it mean?

In a nutshell it means abnormally warm temperatures and no snowfall for the ski areas. Take a look at the forecast simulation for December 14, 2017 in the middle of the atmosphere (18,000ft) . This is one possible outcome for next week based on the GFS model. There is agreement amongst other computer models as well so confidence is high. The warmer colors represent higher

pressures (typically warm & dry) while the colder colors represent lower pressures (typically cooler and stormier). Also of note is how far north in latitude the high pressure ridge extends. We’re talking abnormally warm temps into the Yukon and Alaska if this verifies next week. This pattern pushes most if not all storm systems east of Colorado leaving us “high and dry”.

My take on all of this:

It’s unsettling but we’ll get through it. My research indicates that 7 of the last 10 Novembers were abnormally warm and dry, but the pattern usually flips quickly leading to an abnormally snowy December. We’re not seeing that this time around, yet. Confidence is high that we’ll have to wait until mid to late December for a snowy pattern.

The Summit View:

I’m a meteorologist and mountaineer. I climb nearly every week and the view this week was particular bare for early December. Here’s the view from just under 14,000ft looking at the Sawtooth connecting Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt.

