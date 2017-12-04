Gag order on missing girl case deepens mystery

BAILEY, Colo. — Where is 17-year-old Maggie Long? That’s the question on just about everyone’s minds in the small mountain community of Bailey.

Maggie has been missing since Friday night— the same night her house caught fire. Arson is suspected. She was last seen at her high school on Friday before she was believed to have left the school to return home.

On Monday, The Park County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney requested that a gag order be issued in the case. That order was signed by a judge, according to a sheriff spokesperson. There have been no reports of an arrest, leading to curiosity as to why a judge signed a gag order for the investigation.

“We hope it’s not a tragedy,” Bailey resident Mary Jane Lawhon said. “We hope it’s something that’s quickly resolved to the benefit of everyone.”

The Platte Canyon High School student, who friends said was well liked and active on the speech team, was reported missing on Friday after not returning to a concert at her school. The suspected arson fire broke out at her home Friday night. Maggie’s car was found at the house.

“It’s really unfortunate,” family acquaintance Drew Folger said. “I really hope that Maggie is safe. I hope that the family is getting the support that they need.”

The Long family is known to people in Bailey for owning businesses in town including a Chinese restaurant in downtown Bailey and a Thai cafe and liquor store off Highway 285. The liquor store was the only one of the family businesses open Monday.

An employee at the store told FOX31 the last few days have been very emotional for the family.

No search parties have been organized. People in Bailey are trying to stay hopeful even as they recall a heartbreaking case from more than ten years ago.

“We’ve had one tragedy with a teenage girl in this city and we don’t want another one,” Lawhon said.

Emily Keyes was that girl. Keyes was killed during a hostage situation at Platte Canyon High School in 2006.

The school is offering support services for students and staff worried about Maggie Long.

The Park County Sheriff worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to establish a tip line for people to give information on the case. If you have a tip, call 303-239-4243.