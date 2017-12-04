Elusive llama captured after months on the run near Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officials announced the capture of a llama that had been wandering around Bobcat Ridge Natural Area since the spring.

The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins Natural Areas staffers wrote Sunday on Facebook and Twitter that the “elusive stray llama” had been captured after first being spotted by hikers in late May or early June.

Natural areas staffers took to social media in mid-October with pleas for help reuniting the woolly creature with its owner after other attempts failed.

Bobcat Ridge ranger Karl Manderbach said the llama is shut in one of the natural area’s sheds because it tried to squeeze under the corral’s fence.

Manderbach said several local wildlife sanctuaries are willing to take the llama in. So far, the llama’s owners have not come forward.