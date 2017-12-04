× December-like temperatures will stay for the next few days

The storm system that moved through Sunday night and Monday morning has moved out leaving clear skies and calm weather behind.

Overnight lows will be frigid to start Tuesday thanks to clear skies. Temperatures will start in the teens on the Front Range and the single digits in the mountains. Make sure to dress warm if you will be spending time outside Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies will help Tuesday’s highs warm up to the mid 40s in Denver. Skies will be clear state wide with dry conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s for Wednesday and Thursday with breezy to gusty winds.

Our next storm system moves in on Thursday and once again does not look like a big snow maker. Chances are at 10% in Denver right now with a few inches of snow possible in the mountains.

A high pressure ridge builds in on Friday and lasts through the weekend. This means mild temperatures in the 50s each day with sunny skies.

