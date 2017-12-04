Daybreak Delights: No-bake peanut butter balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services show us how to make a no-bake peanut butter balls.

What you Need

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

1 Cup Sweetened Shredded Coconut

1 Cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1 Cup Finely Chopped Pecans

3 Tablespoons of melted butter

8 oz of Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

1/8 bar of Gulf Wax

What to Do

In an electric mixer combine Powdered Sugar, Coconut, Peanut Butter, Pecans, and Melted Butter. Beat to combine and mix.

In a microwave safe bowl melt chocolate and wax together on 30 second intervals stopping to stir each interval, until chocolate and wax is melted together and the mixture is smooth.

Prepare a baking sheet lined with Wax Paper

Using a fork, dip each peanut butter ball into the melted chocolate mixture and using a fork pull up on the ball and allow excess chocolate mixture to dip back into the bowl. Then place the balls on the wax paper lined baking sheet, and allow the outer chocolate shell to hard before handling.

Store these balls in a covered container in a cool place, but do not refrigerate. Enjoy within 4 days.

Recipe Yields 24-30 balls depending on the size you roll them.