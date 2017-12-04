Colorado gay couple, baker prepare for historic Supreme Court case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — It is a legal battle that began over five years ago when Denver residents David Mullins and Charlie Craig went into a Lakewood, CO Cake Shop to look for a wedding cake and were denied because of the baker’s religious beliefs.

Tuesday the case will be heard in front of the US Supreme Court.

“It’s really big to be going to the Supreme Court; it’s a lot of weight on your shoulders,” David Mullins said.

“I think it’s important for people to understand this is a big deal not just for gay people but for many groups who have been historically discrimated against,” Mullins added.

The nationally watched case will have huge implications for businesses across the country.

On the other side you have an equally compelling argument — baker Jack Phillips says he would serve Mullins and Craig any dessert, but he can’t serve a wedding cake because of his religious beliefs.

“Descrimination would be the wrong use of the word because this is just declining to make a cake for an event that goes against my faith,” Phillips said in a June 2017 interview.

Phillips’s lawyer, Jim Campbell with Alliance Defending Freedom, walked FOX31 through the case since Phillips was not doing any interviews prior to oral arguments.

“What’s at stake here is the freedom of all artists and creative professionals to work with their consistant beliefs, Campbell said.

“This is not discrimination he serves everyone but he cannot create cakes that promote events that conflict with his beliefs,” Campbell said.

The ACLU and the State of Colorado will argue on behalf of the couple.

The federal government and the ADF will argue on behalf of the baker.

Oral arguments are slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday and are expected to go a little more than an hour.

Dozens of people from across the country have travelled to D.C. for the case. Many waited outside the Supreme Court Monday night hoping for access.

FOX31 political Reporter Joe St George will report live from Washington D.C. on Monday and Tuesday of this week.