Broomfield nonprofit grants wishes during the holidays and all year long

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A group of volunteers in Broomfield is making sure every child in Adams County gets their Christmas wish.

Joyful Journeys is a nonprofit that helps families struggling during the holiday season. They are there every other day of the year, too, giving members of the community the support they need.

Tasha Vanmarter started the group in 2010. She left her job as a corrections and probation officer to follow her dream of making a difference in her community.

Joyful Journeys offers families basic needs like food, clothes, baby items and school supplies.

But Vanmarter's vision was to make sure families are getting the kind of support that will help them for the long run, like financial literacy classes, nutrition classes, resume building, after school turoring and an affordable sports programs.

"You shouldn't have to make a six figure income for your kids to play sports and to get these life lessons," she said.