Authorities searching for 2 girls from Highlands Ranch after raid at polygamist cult in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Police in Utah are searching for two young girls from Highlands Ranch whom they believe may have been betrothed to a polygamist man for marriage.

8-year-old Dinah and 4-year-old Haddie were taken by their father to Spring City, Utah in May along with their two brothers. Their father, John Coltharp, was arrested Saturday for investigation of kidnapping the children when authorities raided what is believed to be a religious compound.

The boys, ages 6 and 7, were found on Monday just outside of Cedar City, Utah but Coltharp is refusing to divulge the location of his daughters. His wife says she is worried for the girls’ safety.

“He is very anti government anti police and he spoke several times about how there are things worse than death and he would rather have my children taken by God than taken by the state or police,” Micha Soble said about Coltharp.

“[Shaffer] believes he holds the keys of this dispensation and he has been many people throughout the history of time and that he has been reincarnated,” Soble told KSTU. “They are following his prophecies and I believe he is with them and helping hide the children.”

An Amber Alert has been issued for the two girls.

Dinah, 8, is described as a Caucasian girl who is 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray pants, hiking boots and a camouflage jacket.

Hattie, 4, is described as a Caucasian girl who is almost 3 feet tall, weighing 37 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue spandex pants with purple polka dots and a short-sleeved shirt of an unknown color.

They believe they might be with 34-year-old Samuel Warren Shaffer, who calls himself “the seer.”

Officials said Shaffer, 34, is a Caucasian man who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged “boonie hat,” black puffy coat and black pants.

Coltharp is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.