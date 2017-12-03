Westminster police investigate apparent murder-suicide

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after responding to a domestic violence incident, the Westminster Police Department said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a home near West 85th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and a man dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.