Look before you sip: bourbon taster glasses recalled over laceration hazard

Before you pour your next bourbon, make sure to double check the glass.

Libbey Glass has issued a recall for about 229,000 of its 8 ounce Bourbon Taster Glasses, because the glass can break while you’re using it.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, no injures have been reported, but Libbey did get two reports of glasses breaking.

The glasses were sold individually and in sets of four, from May 2017 through October 2017.

Customers will find one of the following three logos on the bottom of the glass: “Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” “Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tours” or “SIV”

You can return the recalled glasses to the place of purchase for a full refund or if you’re a commercial customer, contact Libbey directly.