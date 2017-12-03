Fate of controversial school voucher program to be decided Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The fate of the Douglas County School District’s controversial voucher program will be decided tomorrow during a special meeting.

The School Choice Grant Program, passed by the school board of directors in 2011, has received national attention. Through the program, families could receive taxpayer dollars to pay for tuition at private schools. Advocates said it gives parents more choices to meet the needs of their children while opponents said it takes money away from public education.

“We live in an environment where all of our public schools are under funded so any program that gives public school money to private institutions, I think it’s unconscionable,” said Cindy Barnard with Taxpayers for Education.

Meghann Silverthorn was the former board president and has been on the board since the program passed in 2011.

“It provides new opportunities for kids. In this day and age, public private partnerships make sense. If you have a child that doesn’t fit in the traditional system, if they don’t fit in the schools that our available, than why wouldn’t we seek to expand those opportunities?” said Silverthorn.

Silverthorn said she was the only remaining member on the board still in favor of the program. Her final day in office was Tuesday and she said everyone on the new board opposes the voucher program. She believes the board will vote to rescind the program and all policies related to it during Monday’s vote.

“I’d ask the new board members to think whether the individual children are important or whether it’s important to preserve some vision of a system that they think it should be,” said Silverthorn.

“It would truly be a win for public education for kids, for the assurance that public school money will stay in public schools,” said Barnard.

If the resolution passes Monday, it would also end the litigation challenging the choice scholarship program. The program has traveled through the court system, even making it up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday.