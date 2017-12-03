Family of children slain by older brother mourn loss, express anger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The parents of Malik Murphy, the 19-year-old from Colorado Springs accused of murdering his two siblings, are talking about the day of the tragedy and how they're coping with the loss.



Melissa Murphy says she woke up to her son and her husband fighting. Malik had stabbed the man in the neck after Malik said he killed his 5-year-old sister, Sophia, and 7-year-old brother, Noah.

Now, as the family keeps little Noah and Sophia living in their hearts, the parents know they have likely lost another child forever and they are unsure if they will be able to forgive their son, who is currently behind bars.