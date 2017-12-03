Crime stats analyzed in area of Aurora ‘bullycide’

AURORA, Colo. — People living near the school where a 10-year-old girl endured extreme bullying are speaking out.

They told the FOX31 Problem Solvers bullying is not the only issue kids in the neighborhood face on a daily basis. The parents of the girl said the bullying led to her suicide.

Along Genoa Way between Hampden and Quincy, people are proud of their neighborhood. But they said they also want to make it better.

“A lot of domestic violence and a lot of sleepless nights,” former Aurora resident Scott Nicholas said.

Nicholas lived in the neighborhood for two years. He sold his townhouse after he said he was forced to call the Aurora Police Department 49 times in the two-year timespan.

When video of 10-year-old being bullied hit the news, Nicholas said he wasn’t surprised to learn the child went to Sunrise Elementary School. He said he’s seen the violence firsthand after the dismissal bells ring.

“I actually had broken up several fights on my way home from work right after the kids were getting out,” he said.

Police data shows 16 crimes have been investigated within a 1-mile radius of the school within the past month. Those crimes include aggravated assault, robbery, theft, sexual assault and burglary.

Many of the neighbors who spoke with FOX31 refused to go on camera, but they echoed much of what Nicholas said.

Despite the perception, the Aurora Police Department told FOX31 it prides itself on its community policing efforts. Police also said there has not been any significant crime issues in the area or gang problems this year.

Police encourage any child who is a victim of bullying to tell an adult or report it at https://safe2tell.org/