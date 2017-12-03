Next storm moves in, bringing mountain snow, cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Weather changes will move into Colorado starting Sunday night.

A cold front is inching in from the northwest, bringing gusty winds and mountain snow.

Snow showers started in the mountains around midafternoon Sunday and will continue overnight through midday Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the northern mountains from 7 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday where gusty winds and snow could cause challenging driving conditions.

The biggest impact on the Front Range will be the temperature drop. Highs reached the mid-60s on Sunday across the Denver metro area and are expected to drop to the upper 30s on Monday.

With winds gusting to 30 mph, temperatures will feel even colder than they read.

Snow will be confined to the mountains, but a stray rain or wintry mix shower can't be ruled out in Denver or along the Front Range.

It is possible a few flurries will fall in the foothills, but no snow accumulations are expected in the lower elevations.

The mountains and local ski areas have a shot to pick up a few inches of snow. The northern mountains will see 5-10 inches, with 1-5 inches possible in the mountain valleys and central mountains.

The storm system will move out by Monday afternoon. Skies will be clear and sunny by Tuesday with highs still in the 40s for Denver.

The rest of the week will stay cool and will finally feel like December.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified at Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.