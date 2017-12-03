Colorado State to face Marshall in New Mexico Bowl

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State will make its fifth consecutive bowl appearance when it plays Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16, it was announced Sunday.

The game, the first between the teams, will be played on the campus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m.

The Rams (7-5) are led by quarterback Nick Stevens, who has passed for 3,479 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Mike Bobo is the only coach in school history to lead the Rams to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

Marshall quarterback Chase Litton has passed for 2,853 yards and 23 touchdowns.

CSU beat San Jose State, 42-14, in the regular-season finale to snap a three-game losing streak. Marshall (7-5) lost four of its last five games after starting 6-1.