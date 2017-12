Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- One of Colorado's most high profile cases is headed to the United States Supreme Court.

Five years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood turned away a gay couple seeking a cake for their wedding.

Since then it has been a long trail of legal battles.

FOX31's Joe St. George is traveling to Washington D.C. for oral arguments and he will have live reports Monday and Tuesday.