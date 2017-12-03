Broncos’ losing streak reaches 8 after 35-9 loss to Dolphins; first losing season since 2010

MIAMI — The Broncos’ longest losing streak in 50 years continued Sunday with an ugly 35-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It was the Broncos’ eighth consecutive loss, continuing their longest skid since they lost nine in a row in 1967.

The Broncos fell to 0-6 on the road, the first time that’s happened since they went 0-7 away from Denver in 1964.

At 3-9, the Broncos are assured of their first losing season since 2010 when they went 4-12 and coach Josh McDaniels was fired late in the year.

It’s only the Broncos’ sixth losing season since Pat Bowlen became owner in 1984.

It was a familiar performance for the Broncos, who have not won in 63 days: Turnovers (four), bad offense (no touchdowns), penalties (nine for 57 yards) and disastrous special teams (blocked punt, lost onside kick, Isaiah McKenzie fumbling a punt return).

And the Dolphins, who snapped a five-game losing streak, scored on two safeties.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw three interceptions, including a pick-six. The defense forced three turnovers, but it was wasted.

The Broncos failed to convert on their first 11 third downs, and had only 274 yards and 14 first downs.

Trailing 19-3 in the third quarter, Justin Simmons intercepted former Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed.

But any momentum the Broncos gained from the defensive score was quickly erased when the Dolphins drove 61 yards in four plays, capped by a 42-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake.

And one play after Siemian threw his third interception, Cutler found Kenny Stills for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 33-9 and seal the Broncos’ fate.

And to rub salt into the wound, the Dolphins followed with a successful onside kick.

The Broncos held, but on the ensuing punt, McKenzie fumbled and recovered in the end zone for a second safety for the Dolphins. It was McKenzie’s sixth fumble on punt returns this season.

With 3:07 left in the first quarter, a high snap over Siemian’s head went into the end zone, where the quarterback batted it out of the end zone for a safety to give the Dolphins a 2-0 lead.

The Broncos took a rare lead with a 31-yard field goal from Brandon McManus with 13:28 left in the second quarter.

But the Dolphins responded thanks to a pair of former Broncos when Cutler found Julius Thomas for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 9-3.

Then Siemian was intercepted by Xavien Howard, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-3 with 9:32 left in the first half.