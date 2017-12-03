Body found along Fountain Creek in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A body was found next to Fountain Creek on Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Depatment said.

Police responded about 10:20 a.m. to the area of 400 E. Fountain Blvd. where the body of a man male was found next to the creek under a bridge.

The death is being investigated as being suspicious.

Westbound Fountain Boulevard was closed at the bridge. The road is expected to be closed until 7 p.m., police said.

The name and age of the victim were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.