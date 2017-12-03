Blasts fail to bring down upper section of Silverdome

PONTIAC, Mich. — A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions’ former home.

Demolition company Adamo said Sunday morning’s blasts weakened the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it’s unclear when that might happen.

Rick Cuppetilli, the executive vice president of Adamo, told the Detroit Free Press that 10 percent of the explosive charges failed to detonate because of wiring issues that crews are investigating.

Cuppetilli said unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.

The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.