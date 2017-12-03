Bicyclist injured in Boulder County hit-and-run crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Boulder County on Sunday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. near Plateau Road and Moonstone Court south of Longmont.

The extent of the injuries to the bicyclist is not known. The name, age and gender of the bicyclist were not released.

Officials described the vehicle as an older model red flatbed pickup truck that was carrying a lot of hay bales.

The truck might have damage on the right side. No license plate was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.