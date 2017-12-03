3 armed suspects at large in Widefield and Security area; residents advised to stay in their homes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are advising residents in the Security and Widefield area to stay in their homes as three suspects are at large following a shooting in the area.

Consecutive tweets sent by the department say that deputies responded to the 4800 block of San Amells at 8:38 p.m. on report of a shooting.

EPSO responding to a shooting in the 4800 block of San Amells in Security/Widefield area. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/Wr9mJ1Gg0m — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 4, 2017

A follow up tweet stated that three suspects are at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Neighbors in the area should stay in their homes for their own safety and contact law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

Media staging will be at San Mateo and San Amel. Three suspects at large. Armed and dangerous. Residence in the security/Widefield area are encouraged to stay in their homes and report anything suspicious to lawn force meant immediately. pic.twitter.com/cf6GCqiPwr — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 4, 2017

No description of the suspects or details regarding the shooting have been released.

This story is developing and will updated as we learn more.