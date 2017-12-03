2 dogs missing after fire destroys Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A home was destroyed in an early-morning fire on Sunday, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Quail Way, near West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire started on the back side of the house, officials said.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out without suffering any injuries, but two dogs were reported missing.

Homes on both sides suffered minor to moderate damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.