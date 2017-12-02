× Warm Sunday in Denver, Mountain snow moving in

A band of high clouds will linger over Colorado as we head into the overnight hours, keeping temperatures mild as you head out the door on Sunday. Denver will be near record highs once again Sunday afternoon, reaching the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next storm system will impact the mountains by the evening hours on Sunday. Expect snow showers to start around dinner time, continuing overnight and through the start of the day on Monday.

Snow showers will favor the mountains, with mainly dry conditions expected for the Denver metro area. A few flurries can’t be ruled out for the western suburbs Sunday night into Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected. The biggest impacts for the Front Range will be the drastic drop in temperatures. Highs Monday will stay in the 30s, dropping into the teens by the start of the day on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, conditions remain dry but cool, with highs staying in the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will stay above average, dropping into the 20s and 30s.

