Police meet with LGBTQ community after teen shot, killed in alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 17-year-old girl's death prompted a discussion Saturday between Denver police officers and members of the LGBTQ community.

Jessica Hernandez was shot and killed in an alley by Denver police officers in January of 2015.

The City reached a one million dollar settlement with Hernadez's family last year.

The agreement also required that police host Saturday's community meeting focused on justice in the Latino and LGBTQ communities.

Hernandez was shot three times. Four other teens were with Hernandez but none of them were shot and none of the teens had weapons.