Pack of puppies running around Weld County road rescued

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — There were puppies running around all over the road in Weld County Saturday.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office received a call about puppies in the road in the 6700 block of Weld County Road 21.

The caller was concerned they would get hit by a vehicle.

“Animal Control Officer Steeves and Deputy Rosebrock managed to get the puppies off the road and tried to get the puppies back on the property they were suspected to have come from, but the puppies kept finding ways on getting out,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The officers tried to get a hold of the owners of the property but didn’t have any luck.

So, they took them to the Evans Humane Society.

“Deputies left a note with information for the owners on how to get puppies back. None of the animals had a collar on or a chip identifying where they came from.”

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office asked the public if anyone knows the owners of the cute little puppies to have them call 970-356-4015 option 1.