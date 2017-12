Pack of puppies running around Weld County road rescued

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — There were puppies running around all over the road in Weld County Saturday.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office received a call about puppies in the road in the 6700 block of Weld County Road 21.

The caller was concerned they would get hit by a vehicle.

“Animal Control Officer Steeves and Deputy Rosebrock managed to get the puppies off the road and tried to get the puppies back on the property they were¬†suspected to have come from, but the puppies kept finding ways on getting out,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The officers tried to get a hold of the owners of the property but didn’t have any luck.

So, they took them to the Evans Humane Society.

“Deputies left a note with information for the owners on how to get puppies back. None of the animals had a collar on or a chip identifying where they came from.”

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office asked the public if anyone knows the owners of the cute little puppies to have them call 970-356-4015 option 1.