More than 600 impaired drivers arrested during Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period

DENVER – For many in Colorado, the Thanksgiving holiday did not end as expected.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, law enforcement across the state arrested 613 drivers during this year’s Thanksgiving enforcement period.

That’s up from only 522 drivers during this same period in 2016.

The number of fatal impaired driving crashes have also gone up this year.

“According to preliminary data, 193 people have died in impaired driving crashes on Colorado roadways as of October 31 this year. That figure is up from 170 at the same time last year,” CDOT said in a release.

Another DUI enforcement period is now underway. The Holiday Parties enforcement period runs through December 11.