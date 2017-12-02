× Man shot, injured outside Commerce City restaurant and bar

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One man was shot during an altercation outside a restaurant and bar in Commerce City early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the El Viva Villa restaurant and bar in the 5400 block of Quebec Street at about 2:30 a.m.

They found one gunshot victim who was taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment.

“A group of subjects were engaged in an altercation prior to witnesses reporting gunfire. An area canvas led officers to detain two individuals matching the description provided by witnesses. They have been detained for further questioning,” a statement from Commerce City police said.

The condition of the man who was shot was not released.