Man arrested for ramming police car with stolen vehicle, hiding in nearby Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On Saturday afternoon, Lakewood police responded to an incident in the parking lot of hotel at 715 Kipling St.

Officers saw a vehicle drive into the parking lot at the Crossland Economy Suites. An officer ran the car’s license plate and discovered it had been stolen.

As the stolen vehicle parked in the lot, agents pulled two marked patrol cars in behind it.

When officers approached the car, 26-year-old Cameron Basquez reversed the vehicle and backed into one of the patrol cars.

The vehicle then drove forward and collided with the hotel building. The driver was unable to drive any further and exited the vehicle, fleeing the area on foot.

Officers chased the suspect and saw him enter a crawlspace in the backyard of a residence in the 10000 block of W. 8th Ave.

The resident was the only person in the house at the time and was able to leave safely.

Agents secured the area and started negotiations with the suspect to exit the crawlspace. At roughly noon, the suspect left the crawlspace and was taken into custody without further incident.

Basquez was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree criminal trespass of a residence and Disobeying a Lawful Order.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.