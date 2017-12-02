City pays artists to create murals as part of the graffiti prevention program

DENVER — Artists from right here in Colorado get paid to paint on neighborhood streets and walls. It’s something Denver’s Arts and Venue department started almost ten years ago. Blocks all over the city are filled with the masterpieces.

“I think it’s great,” Scott Kessel said.

You can find the artwork off the Cherry Creek Trail, under viaducts, and in various neighborhoods. The pieces are bright and colorful.

“The creativity, and it’s different than most art you see,” Bridget McCann said.

The work is funded by the city.

Mary Valdez with Denver’s Urban Arts Fund said,“Our hope is to curb graffiti and vandalism in the city of Denver, by hiring artists to beautify sections of Denver that have been tagged with graffiti.”

It’s part of Denver’s Graffiti Prevention Program. The idea is, if more of the murals are up, less graffiti will be around.

“Kind of make the area feel a little more safe, and more pleasing to the eye,” Valdez said.

After 9 years of planning and painting, the murals have made a difference.

“Yes it has curbed down on tagging,” Valdez said.

Local artists get paid to beautify their backyard.

“I painted this in august of this year,” local artist Sandra Fettingis said.

“I do feel proud and excited that I get to add to landscape of Denver,” Fettingis said.

“it really ignites down here on the cherry creek path, it really brightens it up i think with a lot of different artistic work that individuals are doing,” Kessel said.

If you want a shot at creating your own mural, the city will open applications back up near the start of 2018.