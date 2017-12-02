× 17-year-old girl reported missing in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office was working Saturday on the case of a Platte Canyon High School senior who was reported missing Friday night.

The Canyon Courier reported that family and friends became suspicious when Maggie Long, 17 of Bailey, didn’t show up to a concert at Platte Canyon High School that she helped organize.

Long’s sister posted about her disappearance on Facebook Friday night.

There was a fire in the 3700 block of County Road 43 that is being investigated as arson, according to Park County Undersheriff Dave Wohlers.

“The Park County Sheriff’s is actively working a crime scene off of County 43 and as of this time there are no search parties being organized however if in the event one is needed in the near future the Park County Sheriff’s office will ask for volunteers,” Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office did not say if Long’s disappearance and the fire were related.