× Connecting 2 Colorado: Making sure Adams County kids get Christmas wishes fulfilled

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A group of volunteers is making sure every child in Adams County gets their Christmas wish. Joyful Journeys or JJ’s is a nonprofit in Broomfield that helps families struggling during the holiday season and are there every other day of the year giving members of the community the support they need.

“We have 14 given programs that at any one time we are running,” explained founder and Executive Director Tasha VanMarter. She started the group in 2010. She left her job as a corrections and probation officer to follow her dream of making a difference in her community.

“It was in the basement of our house, it was in the basement of our garage,” she added.

JJ’s offers families basic needs like food, clothes, baby items and school supplies.

But VanMarter’s vision was to make sure families are getting the kind of support that will help them for the long run like financial literacy classes, nutrition classes, resume building, after school tutoring, and an affordable sports program. The sports program among others is designed to give kids living in a lower income household the opportunities higher income families enjoy.

“You shouldn’t have to make a six-figure income for your kids to play sports and to get these life lessons,” added VanMarter.

She describes the organization as a family oriented environment. People who went to JJ’s for help, now volunteer there, and their kids volunteer there too. She didn’t say it, but it was clear they are building a culture in Broomfield of helping your neighbor when they need it, no matter what your personal circumstance is.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community. It’s our responsibility. I think everyone should have that drive, that compassion to help their peers,” said VanMarter.

JJ’s is always looking for volunteers and financial donations. One huge fundraiser for them is Colorado Gives Day. For more information on volunteering and how to donate visit the organization’s Facebook page.

About “Connecting 2 Colorado”

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and McDivitt Law Firm are looking for deserving nonprofit organizations making a difference in the community.

Twice each month, McDivitt Law Firm will make a $500 donation as part of Connecting 2 Colorado, and the non-profit organization profiled on Channel 2 News.

Nominate a nonprofit organization