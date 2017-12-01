Sunny, dry, warm conditions until storm system arrives late Sunday into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures continue to run abnormally warm in the Denver metro area.

The normal high for early December is 45 degrees, but highs will reach 60 to 65 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will drop significantly on Monday along with a chance for snow in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay windy on Friday with a cold front moving through. A snow shower is also possible Friday over the high peaks with highs in the 30s and 40s.

On Sunday, snow gradually moves into the mountains and picks up in intensity Sunday night.

The bulk of snow accumulation occurs in the central and northern Mountains where 4-12 inches will fall. Only 1-3 inches will fall in the southern mountains.

On Monday, the mountain snow begins to wind down with 1 inch of accumulation across the Front Range. Highs will only be near 40.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs near 40.

A supermoon will rise Sunday and there will be some cloud cover.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified at Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.