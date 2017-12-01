‘Stranger Things’ renewed for third season on Netflix

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix renewed “Stranger Things” for a third season, the streaming service announced Friday.

The popular supernatural series takes place in a fictional Indiana time where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The announcement the show would have a third season was announced on Twitter by Netflix.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

The series stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, and Sadie Sink as Max. The series also features Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner, Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens, and Sean Astin as Bob Newby.

The show debuted last year and Season 2 came out in October. No date for when Season 3 would debut was announced.

The show became an instant success when it debuted and has become a pop culture phenomenon.

Netflix does not release viewership data but Nielsen said 15.8 million viewers watched the first episode of the second season by the third day of release.

“Stranger Things” won the 2017 SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. It received 18 Emmy nominations for Season 1 with five wins.