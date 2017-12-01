SOYBU for the holidays

If you haven't checked out our local fitness wear SOYBU, check them out for the holidays. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals, tried out their new Winter line. It has touches of color, mesh panels and some of the designs are even inspired by evening wear. Get 50% your entire purchase through Dec 3rd by entering coupon code fitnessfriday at checkout. Go to SOYBU.com.
