Rockies to develop mixed-use entertainment center across from Coors Field

DENVER — The Rockies will develop a parking lot across from Coors Field into a mixed-use development that will include a team hall of fame facility and an outdoor gathering plaza, architectural design firm Stantec said.

As part of reaching a deal in March to stay at 20th and Blake streets for the next 30 years, the Rockies are allowed to lease and develop the land at 19th and Wazee streets, paying the Metropolitan Baseball Stadium District $125 million for 99 years.

The piece of land is currently a parking lot, sitting between Jackson’s sports bar, Fado Irish Pub and the ChopHouse steakhouse.

Denver-based Stantec released renderings of the project, which is entering the entitlements phase with construction scheduled to begin in 2018.

The development will spread across nearly three acres next to Wynkoop Plaza that will feature an outdoor “content plaza.”

“The plaza is designed as a pre- and postgame gathering place for Rockies fans, complete with unique restaurants and state of the art audio and visual systems,” said Larry Weeks, principal at Stantec.

“Beyond baseball, the plaza will serve as Denver’s ‘outdoor room,’ a year-round space that can accommodate neighborhood concerts, festivals and other activities,” said Daniel Aizenman, senior principal at Stantec.

The parking lot is the last open land parcel connected to the Lower Downtown district, Union Station and the RiNo district.

Besides the Rockies Hall of Fame facility and the plaza, the development will include hospitality, office, residential, retail, entertainment, and food and beverage spaces.

“We’re incredibly proud to help realize the vision long held by the Rockies,” said John Yonushewski, Stantec buildings senior principal.

“This development will be an urban jewel for downtown Denver and provide a much-needed public amenity for families and the neighborhood.”

The cost of the project was not released.