Rents drop in Denver for third consecutive month, still up 1.7 percent year-over-year

DENVER — Rents dropped slightly in November in Denver, the third consecutive monthly drop, ApartmentList reported Friday.
Median rent dropped 0.8 percent last month to $1,040 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,320 for a two-bedroom unit.
Still, rents are up 1.7 percent from November 2016, according to the report.
Rents dipped last month in metro-area cities but are still up year-over-year, according to the report.
Lone Tree has the highest rents in the metro area, at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom unit.
That was down 2.5 percent last month, but is up 2 percent from November 2016.
Broomfield had the biggest uptick, 5.7 percent, year-over-year, followed by Aurora at 4.5 percent.
Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.
- Arvada: $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,500 for a two bedroom; down 0.2 percent in November, up 3.3 percent the past year.
- Aurora: $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,530 for a two bedroom; down 1.5 percent in November, up 4.5 percent the past year.
- Broomfield: $1,310 for a one bedroom, $1,640 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in November, up 5.7 percent the past year.
- Englewood: $1,170 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; down 0.7 percent in November, up 0.9 percent the past year.
- Golden: $1,220 for a one bedroom, $1,530 for a two bedroom; down 0.3 percent in November, up 2.8 percent the past year.
- Littleton: $1,450 for a one bedroom, $1,840 for a two bedroom; up 0.4 percent in November, up 3.5 percent the past year.
- Thornton: $1,420 for a one bedroom, $1,790 for a two bedroom; down 1.2 percent in November, up 2.8 percent the past year.
- Westminster: $1,230 for a one bedroom, $1,560 for a two bedroom; down 0.4 percent in November, up 2.7 percent the past year.