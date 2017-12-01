Rents drop in Denver for third consecutive month, still up 1.7 percent year-over-year

DENVER — Rents dropped slightly in November in Denver, the third consecutive monthly drop, ApartmentList reported Friday.

Median rent dropped 0.8 percent last month to $1,040 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,320 for a two-bedroom unit.

Still, rents are up 1.7 percent from November 2016, according to the report.

Rents dipped last month in metro-area cities but are still up year-over-year, according to the report.

Lone Tree has the highest rents in the metro area, at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom unit.

That was down 2.5 percent last month, but is up 2 percent from November 2016.

Broomfield had the biggest uptick, 5.7 percent, year-over-year, followed by Aurora at 4.5 percent.

Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.