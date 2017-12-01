× Rabid raccoon recently confirmed in Denver

DENVER — A recent finding of a rabid raccoon spurred Denver Animal Protection to remind residents once again to ensure their pets are vaccinated.

The rabid animal was found in Denver at the 4600 block of Sherman Street.

Following a fight with two dogs at a home in the area, the raccoon died. After testing, it was found to be positive for rabies.

The dogs involved were reported to have been scratched and bitten but it’s unknown if the dogs were adequately vaccinated for rabies, as they ran off after the fight and haven’t been seen since.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. It is almost always fatal.

Colorado saw a sharp uptick in the number of local cases of rabies throughout the summer.

As of August 2017, Jefferson County’s skunk count was up to four times higher than every other county is the state. Denver had the second-highest skunk count at nine this year.

Residents were routinely encouraged to vaccinate their pets.

Most Colorado rabies cases are found in skunks and bats, but rabies can also affect other wildlife – such as raccoons- as well as pets and livestock.

Humans and domestic animals can become infected through contact with wild animals.

Animals that have rabies may display confusion, uncharacteristic aggression, or a lack of fear around people.

Staggering, trembling, or weakness are also signs to look for in infected animals.

To help protect pets, Denver Animal Shelter offers weekly low-cost rabies vaccinations clinics on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The cost for a rabies vaccination is $15 per pet.