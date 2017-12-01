× Puppy Yoga

Join Barre Forte Highlands Ranch for a very special fundraiser benefiting Lifeline Puppy Rescue! Do you love yoga? We bet you haven’t tried puppy yoga yet! The puppies will be taking over the studio and will teach you how to do your best “downward dog”. Puppy cuddles and kisses are guaranteed! Not only that but…the puppies will also be bringing their firefighters from the Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar to make this event just that much more exciting!

