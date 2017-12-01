Photos: ‘Great Colorado Snowstorm of 1913’ buried Denver under 45.7″ of snow

DENVER — A low pressure system developed over northern Arizona on December 1, 1913. It brought intense snow to most of eastern Colorado. By December 5, it had become the greatest snowstorm Colorado had ever seen.

There were some incredible snowfall totals 104 years ago.

Denver was buried as you can see in the photos from History Colorado after the city received a total of 45.7″ of snow from the storm that began Dec. 1.

The Denver Post headlines on December 5, 1913 read, “Schools Are All Closed Until Safety Reigns!” and “Mantle of Shimmering White Stops Activity And Everybody Jollifies!”

Here are other snow totals over the course of Dec. 1-5, 2013 according to the National Weather Service.

Georgetown: 86″

Estes Park: 53″

Denver: 45.7″

Boulder: 43.75″

Fort Collins: 33.5″

Colorado Springs: 24.4″

During the 1913 storm, Georgetown set the single-day snowfall record in Colorado of 63″, which still stands today.