PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police arrested the mother Friday of the suspect who was in custody, charged with the disappearance and murder of Kelsie Schelling.

Sara Lucas, Donthe Lucas’ mother, was arrested in a separate case involving a robbery of a man in September.

Donthe Lucas and his brother, Dushon Lucas, were already behind bars, accused in that robbery.