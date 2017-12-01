More parents come forward about bullying issues at Sunrise Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- We continue to follow the viral bullying video that parents of a 10-year-old Aurora girl say caused her to take her own life. Friday, more parents came forward with their own stories about their children being bullied.

Ever since we aired Ashawnty Davis' story, multiple people have reached out to share their own experiences with bullying. The two parents we spoke to tell the Problem Solvers they both have children at the same school that Davis went to.

“I looked into the story and then noticed oh my goodness, this girl went to Sunrise,” Sunrise Elementary parent Sara Franklyn said. “The same school that my three children go to.”

The Problem Solvers have responded to multiple calls about bullying, some parents shared their children's own incidents also happening at Sunrise Elementary.

“He had been punched in the stomach, kicked in the head, had gravel embedded in his legs,” Franklyn said.

Franklyn says her son was attacked on the playground after school last spring. She talked to administrators and the police.

“Nothing was ever done," Franklyn said. “My biggest issue is that more was not done after I reported to the principal and vice principal of the school."

Another parent, who doesn't want to be identified, said her daughter was bitten in October. Her daughter goes to Sunrise as well and says the school system hasn't told her what was done about it.

The Problem Solvers called Cherry Creek Schools. They said they can't discuss specific incidents, but they said bullying isn't tolerated and they take all reports seriously.

A statement from the school system reads, "We do not tolerate bullying, fighting, or any behavior that endangers another child in our schools and we take all reports of such behavior very seriously. Any time a report of this kind is made to the school, we investigate the report and work with students and families to address the behavior, stop it from happening and make sure students feel safe. Student safety and well-being is our highest priority."

Parents still want answers, especially after what happened to Ashawnty Davis.

“I don’t want that to happen ever again to any child. As a parent who has lost a child myself, it’s the worst thing a person can experience in this whole entire world,” Franklyn said.

The school system does have methods in place to help prevent bullying. They have certain lesson plans where they teach students about the definition of bullying, and how to handle it if they become a target of bullying.​

