Man sought after robbing woman at gunpoint in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is putting the public on alert to search for a man suspected in an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday in the 12000 block of W. Harvard Avenue.

According to authorities, a woman was walking to her vehicle at roughly 6:40 a.m. when a man driving a black Volkswagen SUV parked in front of her vehicle and approached her with a gun. He stole her purse and wallet.

The man in these images attempted to use a stolen credit card at several locations in the Denver Metro area. If you recognize the man or have any information about this incident, call 303-271-5612.